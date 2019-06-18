Congratulation to Armed Forces for neutralising mastermind of Pulwama attack: Ravinder Raina

chief on Tuesday congratulated the armed forces for killing terror accused Sajjad and one other terrorist in a joint operation.

"A joint operation by the Indian Army, Police and paramilitary forces has led to the neutralization of terrorist Sajjad Bhat was the mastermind in the suicide bombing on the CRPF convoy in the district which took lives of 44 CRPF men, I congratulate the forces for that," Raina told ANI here.

He added that not only Bhat was the mastermind behind the suicide bombing attack but his car had also been used to carry out the attack.

"The plot was finalised at Bhat's residence and the suicide bomber got training at Bhat's house. His car was also used in the attack, the real culprit of the attack is killed and the credit goes to our forces, with the kind of action being taken by the forces recently the valley will soon be terror free again," Raina said.

Earlier today, two (JeM) terrorists, including one whose vehicle was used to carry out the blast in the deadly Pulwama terror attack, were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in district in south on Tuesday.

The gunfight took place in Anantnag's Marhama village.

DGP, Dilbag Singh said: "We neutralized two militants. They've been identified as Sajad and Tawseef Ahmad Bhat, both are residents of Marhama and have links with Jaish-e-Mohammed. Sajad was involved in turning his car into an IED in February 14 blast."

He also thanked for taking the steps to ensure safety in the valley and added he looked forward to his upcoming visit to the

" and president will visit Kashmir at the end of June to seek the blessings of Lord at the Amarnath cave, he will also conduct a review of the security situation in the valley. This is a matter of pride for all of us who are nationalists, we also thank Shahji for the steps he has taken for ensuring peace in the valley," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)