Maharashtra govt allocates Rs 500 crore to end Naxal activities

Maharashtra Government in assembly session on Tuesday allocated Rs 500 crore to end the Naxal activities here in affected areas.

The allocation was made in the state's budget for modern weapons, instruments and technologies that will help put an end to Naxal activities in the state.

Apart from this, allocations were also made to special skill development program which will help to provide employment to the youth in Naxal affected areas. This shall, in turn, enable the youth to desist from such activities.

For 2019-20, an outlay of 100 crores is being proposed by the Maharashtra Government.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 20:54 IST

