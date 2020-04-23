Grammy awardees, musicians perform online concert on 50th Earth Day

The UNESCO MGIEP is UNESCO's Category One Research Institute that focusses on SDGs for building peaceful and sustainable societies across the world.

To keep up with the ongoing situation when the world is fighting against Covid-19, an online concert was performed by Grammy award winners and musicians from their respective homes on Earth Day on Wednesday to convey the message of 'solidarity'.

UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development's (MGIEP) Kindness Matters for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) campaign ambassador Ricky Kej and an ensemble five Grammy awardees, and 40 stellar musicians from six countries came together for the online concert, which was streamed live across multiple social media channels.

All the artists performed from their respective homes to convey the message of staying connected amid the pandemic.

To celebrate 50th anniversary of Earth Day, UNESCO MGIEP joined hands with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Earth Day Network and One Page Spotlight to put together a virtual concert for the healthy planet in collaboration with accomplished musicians from around the world.

Speaking about the concert, Dr Anantha Duraiappah, Director UNESCO MGIEP said, "UNESCO MGIEP is proud to be joined by dozens of musicians in this concert to celebrate the power of kindness, togetherness and most importantly, physical distance with social connect."



"The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the global community closer and made us realised that we can collectively make a difference for humanity and our planet," he added.

Names like Ricky Kej -- Grammy winner, Lonnie Park -- Grammy nominee from the US, Wouter Kellerman Grammy-winning South African flautist (joined from Australia), IP Singh -- lead vocalist of the band 'Fardikot' (India), Mzansi Youth Choir -- globally recognised finest show choir (South Africa) and Laura Dickinson -- Grammy winner joined the concert to perform.



Emphasising on the concert and its relevance, Kej said, "Given the current situation, an online concert is the best way for musicians to express ourselves. All the musicians have performed from their own homes to encourage people to 'Stay Home Stay Safe.' I am also excited to have released my new song 'Shine Your Light' and the official anthem for UNESCO MGIEP's 'Kindness Matters' campaign.

