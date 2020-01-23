JUST IN
Delhi Assembly polls: AAP hits the streets with roadshows, public meetings
As Delhi's Trilokpuri readies to vote, its intermittent communal past weigh

Since 1984, the area has witnessed communal tensions on a regular basis

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Supporters of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hold his brooms and party flags, during a roadshow ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, in New Delhi. Photo: ANI
Trilokpuri, the nondescript Delhi neighbourhood of East Delhi, could be a congested resettlement colony with basic needs and aspirations, like clean water, proper sewage and uncluttered roads. But as it readies to vote in the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, its intermittent communal past weighs.

Since 1984, the area has witnessed communal tensions on a regular basis.

In 1984, the area witnessed large-scale riots with scores of Sikhs burnt to death. As many as 350 people were killed in one block during the anti-Sikh riots, allegedly instigated by then Congress leadership.

In 2014, a minor fist-fight during a 'Maata ki chowki' on the kind of music to be played turned into a communal clash, thanks to a fake news getting viral on WhatsApp. It turned that year's Diwali into a silent and sombre affair.

Two years after that -- in 2016 -- a squabble over gambling triggered communal tension with Hindu and Muslim groups hurling stones at each other. However, a quick police action salvaged the situation.

In this elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has replaced the two-time sitting MLA Raju Dhingan with Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, a fresh face. However, the BJP has again fielded Vaidya, alleged to have played a key role in rumour mongering during 2014 riots.

In 2015, Dhingan received 74,907 votes against 45,153 votes garnered by BJP's Kiran Vaidya. The Congress was no where in the fight with its candidate getting only 4,149 votes.

The reserved seat has 199,356 voters and maintenance of communal peace must be paramount in their mind.

 
First Published: Thu, January 23 2020. 20:47 IST

