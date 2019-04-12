Vishwaraj Jadeja - A champion against all odds!

Vishwaraj Jadeja, India's fastest long-distance has gone on to set world records to put on the map for He trains as an in the and undertakes numerous adventure expeditions related to 'Ice Skating'.

In January 2019, set an unofficial world record for the highest 5km distance ice (the standard Olympic distance), at in Leh, State of & in India, which happens to be one of the highest frozen lakes in the world at an altitude of 4,500 meters.

The feat to put on the map for hasn't been easy. "This has been a very important one for me because it involves exploration and record-setting. I don't want to leave any stone unturned when it comes to exploring adventure With an abundance of frozen lakes in India, I wanted to explore the Indian landscape. We live in a country where this sport does not see much participation, and this record helped me build more awareness for the country to come forward and experience the sport. It wouldn't have been possible without the support of my Producer, and team, Sinbad Extreme Sports, Schbang, Marg ERP, and J & K Tourism", said

With 65 other national records, he surely has proven himself as a master of the sport. Some of his notable records would be for the fastest Indian for the 3K, 5K, and 10K long distance ice He has also participated in over all the distances. Another record that he holds is competing in over 200 races for

Vishwaraj has always been a enthusiast, with a special interest in roller skating, he rose to the level of captaining the Indian national team. But, the exclusion of roller skating in made him look for similar opportunities. It is then when he came face to face with and decided to go to to train and master the sport.

Upon reaching the Netherlands, he met his current Wim Nieuwenhuizen, who is known to be one of the toughest coaches. With a simple statement, "If you are crazy enough to come to my country to master my sport, I'm crazy enough to you," began Vishwaraj's journey as an

His eyes are set on in 2022 and other international platforms like World Games (2020), the World and the Asian (2021). He also has a number of international races coming up where he will be representing India. Apart from that, he has his heart set on exploring frozen lakes across the world (between the altitudes of 4,000 metres - 5,500 metres) starting on the home turf.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)