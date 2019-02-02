Gujarat: Congress MLA Asha Patel resigns

In a major blow to the Congress in Gujarat ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, one of its legislators resigned on Saturday as a member of the state assembly.
Unjha MLA Asha Patel handed over her resignation to the Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi earlier today.
However, the reason for her resignation is yet to be ascertained.
Asha was the only MLA to have defeated seven-time legislator and former minister Narayan Patel in the assembly elections held in December 2017.
