Gujarat: Leopard enters residential area, captured

A leopard strayed into the police lines here on Saturday triggering panic among the residents before he was captured by the forest department after a seven-hour struggle.
The leopard was later taken away by the forest authorities in a cage.
Cases of leopards from nearby forests entering residential areas in search of water and food have become common. Experts cite deforestation as a possible reason for wild animals straying into cities and villages.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
