Gujarat: Leopard enters residential area, captured

ANI  |  General News 

A leopard strayed into the police lines here on Saturday triggering panic among the residents before he was captured by the forest department after a seven-hour struggle.

The leopard was later taken away by the forest authorities in a cage.

Cases of leopards from nearby forests entering residential areas in search of water and food have become common. Experts cite deforestation as a possible reason for wild animals straying into cities and villages.

First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 06:59 IST

