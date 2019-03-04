Old WR coach set ablaze to enact Godhra incident for Modi docu

An unused railway was Sunday set ablaze during the enactment of the 2002 training burning incident for a documentary on

The coach, which a called a "mock drill bogie", was set on fire though instructions to the documentary film crew was that it was to be returned after shooting in the same condition as it was provided.

Speaking to PTI Monday, Vadodara Railway Division spokesperson said, "The provided for the documentary was an unutilised mock drill bogie. It was given to the crew with the stipulation it would be returned in the same condition that it was given. We have charged money for its use."



The train burning scene was shot at WR's Pratapnagar station and a set was built for it near the there, said the documentary's Umesh Shukla.

The producers of the documentary had been given four-day permission for shooting on the broad and narrow gauge routes in Pratapnagar and Vishwamitri stations, Meena said.

Monday is the last day for shooting at WR stations, he added.

Jayraj Gadhvi, supervising of the shoot in Gujarat, said the coach was used to shoot the train burning scene from outside.

The enactment of the scenes that took place inside the coach during the 2002 incident will be shot at a set constructed for the purpose in Mumbai, added.

Fifty-nine 'karsevaks' were killed in the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, triggering the worst communal riots in the history of in which over 1,000 people, mostly belonging to the minority community, were killed.

was chief minister at that time.

