Will thrash you and your supporters with shoes: BSP leader threatens Raj Babbar

Shree Bhagwan Sharma alias Pandit, BSP's candidate from Fatehpur Sikri, has threatened to "thrash" Raj and his supporters if they spread false information.

Pandit, while referring to Babbar's supporters as "dogs", was heard saying he would boot the and his "middlemen" if they spread lies among the public.

"Sunn lo Raj ke kutton, tumko aur tumare neta nachaniya ko dauda dauda ke jooton se maarunga jo jhoott faelaya samaaj mein. Jahan milega, Ganga maa ki saugandh tujhe jooton se maarunga, tujhe aur tere dalaalon ko (Listen Raj Babbar's dogs, I will beat you and your leaders with shoes if lies are spread in the society. Wherever I find you, I swear on Ganga I will beat you and your middlemen with shoes," Pandit said at a rally here on Monday.

In the run-up to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Pandit has been booked over four times on account of model code of conduct violations.

The BSP had won from Dibai constituency in the 2007 Assembly elections in the state. However, he joined in 2012 and re-contested from the seat.

Pandit was later expelled from SP along with his brother for going against his party's whip, following which he joined the BSP again.

According to the affidavit filed by Pandit, there are seven criminal cases filed against him, including extortion.

Lok Sabha elections in are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in all seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)