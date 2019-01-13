Hyderabad: 16-year-old girl gang raped, blackmailed by relatives for 3 years

A 16-year-old girl alleged that she has been gang-raped continuously by her relatives for the last three years.

The family members of the victim on Sunday protested in their locality stating that police has added one of the accused as a witness in the case and demanded his arrest.

Amber Kishore Jha, DCP, South Zone, Hyderabad, told ANI, "On 24 December 2018 we received a complaint from a 16-year-old girl stating that she was staying in Murlidar Nagar and in 2015 one of her called her to his house and raped her."

Furthermore, Jha said the accused reportedly filmed the act and then started blackmailing the minor girl. Later, two others who are also the victim's relatives allegedly raped her and threatened to post the video of the same on social media, added Jha.

"The victim mentioned names of three people who are her relatives. Those persons were arrested within 5 days and have been remanded to judicial custody. A case has been registered under relevant sections," said Jha.

The victim also told the police that there were ten more family members who allegedly raped in the last three years.

An investigation is underway in the matter.

