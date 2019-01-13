JUST IN
Gulab Chand Kataria chosen Rajasthan assembly LoP

ANI  |  Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] 

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday was unanimously chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, while party MLA Rajendra Rathore was appointed his deputy.

Kataria was also selected as the leader of the BJP legislature party.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje pitched Kataria's name as the leader of BJP legislature party, which was seconded by the party MLAs.

Kataria first won assembly elections in 1977, then in 1980. He has won all state polls since 1993.

Governor Kalyan Singh will administer him oath of office on Monday.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP General Secretary Arun Singh were present as observers at the event.

