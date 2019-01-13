Gulab Chand Kataria chosen Rajasthan assembly LoP

Senior Chand on Sunday was unanimously chosen as the of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, while party was appointed his deputy.

was also selected as the of the legislature party.

Former pitched Kataria's name as the leader of legislature party, which was seconded by the party MLAs.

first won assembly elections in 1977, then in 1980. He has won all state polls since 1993.

will administer him oath of office on Monday.

and BJP were present as observers at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)