Security beefed up ahead of Kumbh 2019

Security measures are being heightened in Prayagraj and surrounding areas ahead of the commencement of the

Police personnel, along with bomb squad and dog squad, conducted checking at on Sunday.

"We have started a checking campaign in view of the (GRP), Civil Police, (RPF) among others conducted the checking," said Arvind Kumar, Station Officer- Government Railway Police

The 55-day long will start on January 15 and will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.

In the wake of the mega event, the Indian Railways on Friday announced five special trains to handle the extra rush of passengers during the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

A superfast special train between Jn. and will make a total of 24 round trips between the two terminal stations between January 15 and March 3. It will stop only at Fatehpur, Kanpur Central and Aligarh Jn. stations in both the directions.

The train includes two AC two tier, nine AC three tier, four sleeper class, four general class, and two disabled friendly second class cum luggage van coaches.

The railways will also run trains from Punjab's Bathinda to the Prayag Ghat (4 trips), from Bathinda to Phaphamau (2 trips), from Himachal Pradesh's Amb Andaura to Prayag Ghat (6 trips) and from Chandigarh to Prayag Ghat (6 trips).

