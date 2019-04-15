JUST IN
Journalist's son killed after making him blind in Nalanda

ANI  |  General News 

Son of a journalist was killed here on Sunday. The accused before killing the victim first blinded him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nalanda Nilesh Kumar told ANI: "There is bleeding from his eyes. Besides this, no injury is visible on the body. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem. The investigation is underway."

The deceased was identified as Chunnu Kumar. Kumar's father used to work with a reputed media organization.

An investigation in the regard is underway.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 07:07 IST

