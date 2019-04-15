Journalist's son killed after making him blind in Nalanda

Son of a journalist was killed here on Sunday. The accused before killing the victim first blinded him.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Nalanda Nilesh Kumar told ANI: "There is bleeding from his eyes. Besides this, no injury is visible on the body. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem. The investigation is underway."
The deceased was identified as Chunnu Kumar. Kumar's father used to work with a reputed media organization.
An investigation in the regard is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU