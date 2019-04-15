Journalist's son killed after making him blind in Nalanda

Son of a was killed here on Sunday. The accused before killing the victim first him.

of Police (SP) told ANI: "There is bleeding from his eyes. Besides this, no injury is visible on the body. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem. The investigation is underway."

The deceased was identified as Kumar's father used to work with a

An investigation in the regard is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)