CBI books Kochhar duo, Videocon MD Venugopal Dhoot

The CBI on Thursday registered booked former MD and of Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Videocon MD in a case of alleged irregularities in the sanctioning of loans by the

Kochhar had quit the on October 4 last year in the wake of allegations that she had favoured Videocon in the lending processes because the company's founders had invested in a company founded by her husband

The CBI filed cases against the three along with some others after conducting raids at four premises in Maharashtra, the investigating agency said.

The preliminary enquiry allegedly showed that from June 2009 to October 2011, had sanctioned 6 high-value loans to various companies, CBI sources said.

had taken over the post of the of the ICICI Bank on May 1, 2009.

The companies M/S (NRL) and M/S (SEPL) have also been named under the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation

It is alleged that SEPL was initially incorporated by and his associate Vasant Kakade and the ownership of the company was later transferred to Chanda Kochhar's husband by selling the shares of the company to (PET) which was owned by Kochhar.

It was further alleged that allegedly invested a large amount of funds in Nupower months after the got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from the ICICI Bank in 2012

The preliminary enquiry conducted by the investigators alleged that offences were committed under section 120-B read with 420 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 7 and Section 13 (2) read with 13 (1)(d) on the part of various companies of the owned and promoted by Dhoot, MD Videocon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)