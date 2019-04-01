Gurugram mob attack: Police made 'false promises', claims victim

Members of the Muslim family who were allegedly thrashed with sticks and swords by miscreants for playing cricket on Holi, claimed that in the name of security, the police gave them "false promises".

"We feel unsafe in the area. The police personnel guarding our house do not carry any weapons or even a laathi (stick) for our protection. Almost every day, scores of men stand in front of our house to gawk. In the name of security, they have given us false promises," said Shehzad Khan, one of the victims, while briefing media here on Monday.

He further contended that police have not arrested all the accused mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR) "We had filed in the FIR that over 30-40 men attacked us that day, but so far, the police have only arrested 12 men in connection with this," he added.

He further asserted that they had made repeated requests to the Sub (SDM) and (DM) regarding the issue but to no avail.

Another victim said: "My family is afraid. We want to leave this place but rather than helping us, the police are helping the goons. We want the officials to shift us to a safe location as soon as possible."

had on March 30 registered a cross-FIR against the Muslim family. The case was filed by Rajkumar, an accused in the case.

The FIR was filed under sections 323 and 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at station.

This counter allegation came after the Muslim family lodged a complaint against few alleged goons, claiming that they were attacked on the occasion of in Bhondsi area on March 23.

A video of the incident, which had surfaced on social media, purportedly showed a group of men attacking the family's male members with sticks, even as women plead for them to stop.

An FIR against Kumar and others was filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149(every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causes hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint.) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

