J-K: 5-year-old girl, BSF personnel killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in Poonch

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a five-year-old girl were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch on Monday.
A total of five security personnel were injured in the attack. Of the five, one succumbed to his injuries while the other four are undergoing treatments, according to an official.
Rahul Yadav, District Development Commissioner (DDC) of Poonch informed about the death of the five-year-old girl in the attack.
Meanwhile, in another ceasefire violation that took place earlier today, wherein forward posts and villages in Kerni and Shahpur areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch were targeted, a civilian got injured who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, Jammu and Kashmir police said.
Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by firing mortar shells and small arms along the LoC in Poonch at around 8 am, officials said.
"Heavy firing underway in Poonch along the LoC since 8 am. One local, who sustained injuries during the firing, has been shifted to the hospital," Jammu and Kashmir Station House Officer Mohammad Rafiq told ANI.
On Sunday, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in the Nowshera sector.More details of the incident are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
