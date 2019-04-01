SAD fields former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Atwal from Jalandhar parliamentary seat

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced the candidates for five Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur will contest from Khadoor Sahib constituency, while former Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha and former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Charanjit Singh Atwal will contest from Jalandhar reserved seat.
The sitting member of parliament and senior SAD vice president Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra will contest from Shri Anandpur Sahib. Former Cabinet Minister Surjit Singh Rakhra will contest from Patiala, while former IAS officer Darbara Singh Guru will contest from Fatehgarh Sahib reserved seat.
Badal said that the candidates for remaining parliamentary constituencies will be declared shortly.
Earlier on February 28, BJP and SAD sealed the poll deal under which they will contest three and 10 seats respectively. Punjab goes to polls on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
