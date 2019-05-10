Neymar receives three-match ban for punching Rennes fan

Saint-Germain forward has been banned for three matches after the Brazilian international punched a Rennes fan in the aftermath of his side's final defeat.

(FFF), on Friday, announced the ban. As a result, is forced to miss three domestic matches and another two-match suspended ban.

However, the club in an official statement said that they have decided to appeal this decision to the

" Saint Germain takes note of the verdict handed down by the French Football Federation's disciplinary committee, banning Jr for three matches, with another two-game suspended ban," the club said in a statement.

"Given the insults endured by several players, including Neymar, at the end of the final, and the various elements submitted to the committee by Paris Saint-Germain in the player's defence, the club considers this sanction severe. Paris Saint-Germain and its have decided to appeal this decision to the FFF's Higher Committee of Appeal," it added.

