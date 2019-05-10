Neymar receives three-match ban for punching Rennes fan

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been banned for three matches after the Brazilian international punched a Rennes fan in the aftermath of his side's Coupe de France final defeat.
French Football Federation (FFF), on Friday, announced the ban. As a result, Neymar is forced to miss three domestic matches and another two-match suspended ban.
However, the club in an official statement said that they have decided to appeal this decision to the Federation's Higher Committee of Appeal.
"Paris Saint Germain takes note of the verdict handed down by the French Football Federation's disciplinary committee, banning Neymar Jr for three matches, with another two-game suspended ban," the club said in a statement.
"Given the insults endured by several Paris players, including Neymar, at the end of the Coupe de France final, and the various elements submitted to the committee by Paris Saint-Germain in the player's defence, the club considers this sanction severe. Paris Saint-Germain and its player Neymar Jr have decided to appeal this decision to the FFF's Higher Committee of Appeal," it added.
