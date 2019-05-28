JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka advised to be careful, vigilant

NSE launches new brand identity for Nifty indices
Business Standard

Hardoi: 2 held in possession of 8 cans of explosives

ANI  |  General News 

Eight cans containing huge quantity of explosives were found in possession of two persons in Beniganj area here on Tuesday, police said.

Taking the gravity of the incident into consideration, the Army's Bomb Disposal Squad was pressed into action to investigate the case, said Alok Priyadarshi, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hardoi.

"During routine checking, police found eight cans containing explosive material, one rifle and one country-made pistol from Angad Singh and his nephew Veer Singh," said Priyadarshi.

The source and intention of the duo behind keeping explosives will be known after the Bomb Disposal Squad begins its investigation, Priyadarshi added.

Police have registered a case in the incident and arrested the duo. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 18:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements