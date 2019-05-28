Hardoi: 2 held in possession of 8 cans of explosives

-
Eight cans containing huge quantity of explosives were found in possession of two persons in Beniganj area here on Tuesday, police said.
Taking the gravity of the incident into consideration, the Army's Bomb Disposal Squad was pressed into action to investigate the case, said Alok Priyadarshi, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hardoi.
"During routine checking, police found eight cans containing explosive material, one rifle and one country-made pistol from Angad Singh and his nephew Veer Singh," said Priyadarshi.
The source and intention of the duo behind keeping explosives will be known after the Bomb Disposal Squad begins its investigation, Priyadarshi added.
Police have registered a case in the incident and arrested the duo. Further investigation in the matter is underway.
