CBI arrests BSNL engineer for accepting Rs 2.30 lakh bribe

The (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a of (BSNL), Solapur, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.30 lakh to settle pending RAR bills.

"The CBI has arrested a of BSNL, Solapur for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.30 lakh from the complainant to settle pending RAR bills relating to contract work of cable laying," read a statement issued by the probe agency.

The CBI team conducted searches at the and residential premises of the accused, following which incriminating documents were recovered from various places.

The arrested accused was produced before the and has been sent to judicial custody till June 7.

A case under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 has been registered against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)