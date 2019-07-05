Haryana mandates sit-ups in schools, calls it "Super Brain Yoga"

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts to push for Yoga, Haryana School Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a "super yoga for the brain".

As a part of the State School Board pilot project, students will now have to do 14 sit-ups every day.

Speaking to ANI, Board Secretary Rajeev Kumar, said: "Students will do sit-ups with hands on their ears during the morning assembly. This will sharpen their brain and help in retainment of the memory."

The project will be kick-started in Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan School in Bhiwani district on a pilot basis. Students will start to perform 'super brain yoga' in the next few days after schools reopen Monday onwards.

"This will not be levied as a punishment. It is super brain yoga. It has been scientifically proven that it increases brain efficiency," he added.

