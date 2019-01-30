UP invokes ESMA before board exams

The government invoked the (ESMA) on Wednesday to ban any strike in all services related to the secondary board for the next six months.

Sources said the decision had been taken as the state board examinations would start soon and any strike might affect its smooth functioning.

"In public interest, any strike in services related to secondary board has been banned for six months," an official release said.

The ban has been imposed under Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1968.

