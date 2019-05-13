HDFC ERGO launches cover for vector borne diseases

HDFC ERGO General Company, India's third-largest non-life provider in the private sector, today announced the launch of 'Mosquito Disease Protection Policy'.

This new policy will cover an individual against common mosquito-borne diseases like Dengue Fever, Malaria, Chikungunya, Japanese Encephalitis, Kala-azar, Lymphatic Filariasis and Zika Virus.

According to the report published by National Health Profile 2018, there has been an alarming rise in dengue cases in India, an increase of 300 per cent between 2009-2017. These diseases also lead to hospitalisation adding burden on expense or affecting the No Claim Bonus of any standard Health

Keeping this in mind, HDFC ERGO launched this new policy which will cover hospitalisation expenses incurred during the Alternatively, the policyholder may opt for a lump sum amount to be paid as a policy benefit on providing the proof of hospitalisation. In addition, the policy will pay the beneficiary the sum insured in case of the policyholder's death due to the disease.

"At HDFC ERGO, identifying and understanding a customer's need is critical for product innovations. Given the exponential increase in mosquito-borne illnesses in metros and rural areas in India, we launched Mosquito Disease Protection Policy to address this growing concern. Through this policy we aim to support individuals to avail quality healthcare, thereby mitigating any financial risk and protecting the No Claim Bonus of existing if any", said Anurag Rastogi, Member of Executive Management, HDFC ERGO.

This cover is available for individuals between the age group of 91 days to 65 years. This policy also provides international cover to individuals and covers all the vector-borne diseases listed in the policy document.

Additionally, the policyholders will have access to several like discounts and specialised programs like health tips, diet consultation and many more offered on my: health mobile application of HDFC ERGO. This further includes access to health coaching services in areas such as disease management, activity and fitness, nutrition and

