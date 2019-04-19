Crime Branch to probe death of N.D. Tiwari's son

-
The case pertaining to the death of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of late Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari, was transferred to the Crime Branch on Friday.
Rohit was declared brought dead to the Max hospital in Saket on April 16.
Earlier in the day, Forensic and Crime Branch teams searched his house in Defence Colony here to ascertain the cause of his death.
On April 16, Rohit's mother Ujjala Tiwari had told media persons, "His death is natural, I have no suspicion but I will reveal later what circumstances led to his death."
Rohit had fought and won a long court battle with his late father to prove he was his biological son.
