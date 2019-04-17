'He is three dimensional': Twitterati hails R Ashwin

-
-
Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin rallied his troops to a 12-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at PCA Stadium in Punjab, on Tuesday.
Ashwin, who attracted a lot of criticism after mankading Jos Butler, regained adulation from the fans after he showed a scintillating performance with the bat and the ball along with displaying prodigious captaincy skills.
Ashwin scored crucial unbeaten 17 runs off just 4 deliveries and took two wickets by giving away just 24 runs which helped his side dominate the visitors.
Twitter eulogised the 32-year old and because of his all-round display, some even called him 'three dimensional'.
A user tweeted, "17 runs off 4 deliveries for Ravi Ashwin. I can't control this mancrush. A true captain that leads from the front. #IPL2019 #KXIPvRR #kxip."
A user even compared him with the RCB captain Virat Kohli and wrote, "As a captain, Ashwin is a lot better than Kohli #KXIPvRR."
Another user tweeted, "17 runs from 4 balls by captain Ashwin, he is giving 100% while batting, bowling and fielding for Punjab. Incredible."
Even former cricketers and cricket commentators did not shy away from acclaiming the Punjab skipper.
Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted, "Great game for Ashwin tonight...as batsman, bowler & captain. He was 'three dimensional'. #KXIPvRR"
A user replied to Manjrekar's tweet and opined that Ashwin should be made vice-captain for the longest format.
"@sanjaymanjrekar Ashwin showing his captaincy skills in this year IPL, way he rotate bowlers in this tournament is really good. it's great to see Ashwin as a very clever and smart captain, he should be Indian vice captain for test matches. #IPL2019 #Ashwin @ashwinravi99," the tweet read.
India pacer Irfan Pathan too praised Ashwin for his captaincy as he tweeted " Really impressed with #Ashwin's captainship and handling the bowlers last night against #RR. What impressed u guys the most abt his captainship?"
Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle gave credit to Ashwin for Punjab's progress in the IPL so far. "Clearly, Ashwin is enjoying his role as captain. He always wanted it and is doing a fine job so far. Deserves a lot of credit for the #KingsXI progress this year," he wrote.
Punjab will now visit Delhi to face Delhi Capitals on April 20.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
