'He is three dimensional': Twitterati hails R Ashwin

skipper rallied his troops to a 12-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at in Punjab, on Tuesday.

Ashwin, who attracted a lot of criticism after mankading Jos Butler, regained adulation from the fans after he showed a scintillating performance with the bat and the ball along with displaying prodigious captaincy skills.

Ashwin scored crucial unbeaten 17 runs off just 4 deliveries and took two wickets by giving away just 24 runs which helped his side dominate the visitors.

eulogised the 32-year old and because of his all-round display, some even called him 'three dimensional'.

A user tweeted, "17 runs off 4 deliveries for I can't control this mancrush. A true that leads from the front. #IPL2019 #KXIPvRR #kxip."

A user even compared him with the RCB and wrote, "As a captain, Ashwin is a lot better than Kohli #KXIPvRR."

Another user tweeted, "17 runs from 4 balls by Ashwin, he is giving 100% while batting, and fielding for Incredible."

Even former cricketers and commentators did not shy away from acclaiming the skipper.

Former tweeted, "Great game for Ashwin tonight...as batsman, bowler & captain. He was 'three dimensional'. #KXIPvRR"

A user replied to Manjrekar's tweet and opined that Ashwin should be made

"@sanjaymanjrekar Ashwin showing his captaincy skills in this year IPL, way he rotate bowlers in this tournament is really good. it's great to see Ashwin as a very clever and smart captain, he should be Indian #IPL2019 #Ashwin @ashwinravi99," the tweet read.

pacer too praised Ashwin for his captaincy as he tweeted " Really impressed with #Ashwin's captainship and handling the bowlers last night against #RR. What impressed u guys the most abt his captainship?"

Commentator Harsha Bhogle gave credit to Ashwin for Punjab's progress in the IPL so far. "Clearly, Ashwin is enjoying his role as captain. He always wanted it and is doing a fine job so far. Deserves a lot of credit for the #KingsXI progress this year," he wrote.

Punjab will now visit to face Capitals on April 20.

