Heat of PM Modi's roadshow forced few to migrate: Yogi jibes at Rahul

on Monday said the heat generated out of Narendra Modi's roadshow here a day before filing his nomination forced 'a few people' to migrate to another state.

Adityanath, who was apparently referring to who went to to contest from Wayanad seat, said: "The Prime Minister's victory in was more than certain. Still, the workers worked hard. Modi had the support of people of A few people migrated, feeling the heat of Modi's roadshow."

Rahul won from Wayanad with a huge margin of votes but had to face defeat in the hands of in Amethi, a traditional bastion.

Modi did not address any election rally in during the elections. However, he held a roadshow a day prior to filing his nomination from the seat.

Yogi, who was speaking at the party workers meet organised to be addressed by Modi, said the election result has become a matter of 'curiosity' for those who questioned the 'transparency' in his 'functioning.'

"The result is a matter of curiosity for those who questioned the transparency in the functioning of Modi-led NDA government at the Centre," he said.

"In the NDA government, everyone has been given the benefit of the government's functioning," he said.

Amid loud sloganeering and cheering, Yogi welcomed Modi in his constituency, saying 'Modi Hai' (Everything is possible if Modi is there).

He praised Modi for tirelessly campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections.

"Prime Minister Modi has worked without stopping, pausing or bending to ensure the biggest ever victory in the Lok Sabha elections in the last five decades," he said.

UP Adityanath said has emerged as a 'major power' under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

" has started a new journey. It has emerged as a major power in the world," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi performed a pooja at here.

