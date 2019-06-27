JUST IN
Death toll reaches 11 in J-K road mishap

ANI  |  General News 

The death toll in a road mishap which took place near Peer Ki Gali in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday mounted to 11.

This came after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Peer Ki Gali.

In the incident, six people were injured and are undergoing treatment.

As per media reports, people from a computer institute from Surankote area of Poonch were on an excursion when the tempo in which they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Peer Ki Gali.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 20:29 IST

