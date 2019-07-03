WB, MP govts' issue orders for 10% reservation to EWS under General category

Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have issued orders providing 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS) under General category in jobs and education sector.

In West Bengal, the decision was taken on Tuesday after a meeting chaired by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Legislative Assembly.

Similarly, the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh also issued orders providing 10 per cent reservation to the EWS under General category in jobs and education.

In this regard, instructions have been issued on Tuesday to the Chief Executive Officer of all the Heads of Departments, District collectors and District Panchayats by the General Administration Department.

The 10 per cent reservation benefit will be provided to only those EWS which do not come under the purview of reservations given to other backward classes.

As per the direction by Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh, the reservation institutions which have completed the admission process of this year, for them now the reservation will be effective from the next academic session.

The benefit of the reservation will be to those EWS whose family's total annual income does not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

The family seeking a reservation should not own more than five acres of agricultural land or a house measuring more than 1200 square feet in municipal corporation limits, the order added.

The order further stated that the size limit for the house should be 1500 square feet in municipality areas and 1800 square feet in Nagar Panchayat areas.

The central government had earlier this year introduced 10 per cent quota for EWS in the general category.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)