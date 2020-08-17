Himachal's Covid-19 count reaches 4,156 with highest spike of 163 cases,

With single highest day rise of 163 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state COVID-19 count has reached 4,156, said the state health department on Monday.

As of Sunday, 9 pm, 17 people have died due to the virus in Himachal.

Out of the total cases, 2,720 people have been cured of the illness while 1,377 cases are still active.

Meanwhile, 57,982 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Monday, taking the total cases to 26,47,664.

