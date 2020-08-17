Himachal's Covid-19 count reaches 4,156 with highest spike of 163 cases,

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of vaccine
Lockdown: UP labour reforms will spur investment, create jobs: MSMEs
Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 31, cases cross 30,000-mark
-
With single highest day rise of 163 coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state COVID-19 count has reached 4,156, said the state health department on Monday.
As of Sunday, 9 pm, 17 people have died due to the virus in Himachal.
Out of the total cases, 2,720 people have been cured of the illness while 1,377 cases are still active.
Meanwhile, 57,982 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Monday, taking the total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU