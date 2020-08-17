Himachal's Covid-19 count reaches 4,156 with highest spike of 163 cases,

JUST IN
A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) holds a sample test tube for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test, in New Delhi on Friday.

With single highest day rise of 163 coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state COVID-19 count has reached 4,156, said the state health department on Monday.

As of Sunday, 9 pm, 17 people have died due to the virus in Himachal.

Out of the total cases, 2,720 people have been cured of the illness while 1,377 cases are still active.

Meanwhile, 57,982 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Monday, taking the total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 12:51 IST

