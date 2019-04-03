Facebook will no longer ask for email passwords for account verification

Facebook asked its new users for email passwords in order to verify their accounts. The company has announced that it is ending the malpractice in light of users' privacy.
According to the Daily Beast, the social networking giant said it will end its practice of password verification for accounts. This method asked users to verify their accounts by providing the password to the email address they used to sign up for Facebook.
Facebook said that it will instead offer the traditional ways of verifying accounts such as a code sent to their phone or a link sent to their email.
