Hiver at Google Cloud Next'19: How to get the most out of Google groups

Hiver, a leading provider of for teams, participated in Cloud Next'19. The conference that took place earlier in April at in San Francisco, is a meeting ground for a diverse audience of customers, partners, influencers, developers, and anyone who is passionate about the cloud. More than and professionals from around the world attended the conference to share big ideas that can make the cloud stronger and also gather information about and its strategic partners' latest developments.

Attendees who visited Hiver's exhibit at the conference got first-hand insights about the product. At the booth, demonstrated their innovative for businesses and how the platform helps teams collaborate on shared inbox emails right from their Gmail inbox.

Hiver's founder and delivered a talk on 'How to get the most out of Groups'. He addressed the audience on how organizations can manage their Google Groups and shared inboxes efficiently. During the interactive session, he presented the stories of companies that have been able to move past the challenges they were facing with email collaboration and how they solved them using shared like He further emphasised how a built on top of Gmail helps increase productivity.

Participation in Google Cloud Next'19 has helped strengthen Hiver's footprint in the international market as a well-established Google partner.

"Google Cloud Next'19 gave us the opportunity to showcase the remarkable work done by the team in developing an innovative and robust solution that enables teams to collaborate with more efficiency over Gmail. The conference is an excellent platform to interact directly with Google partners and potential users of Hiver and learn more about their collaboration goals and challenges. This helps provide insights that are necessary for enhancing the next generation of the product", said Niraj Ranjan, Founder and CEO, Hiver.

Hiver is headquartered in Bengaluru, and currently has over 1,300 customers in more than 30 countries across the world.

