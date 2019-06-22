Holi sequence in ' Raanjhanaa ' was shot in freezing cold: Swara Bhasker

Fans surely can't forget the high sequence filled with madness in starrer ' '

Reminiscing the sequence, shared a slideshow of stills of the sequence as the romantic drama has turned six.

Swara, who essayed the role of Dhanush's childhood friend, informed that the sequence was shot during freezing cold of mid-December in

The 'Veere Di Wedding' further revealed that the sequence took three days to film.

"I was scared of slipping and thus was barefoot!!! I have NEVER been so cold in my life as i was those three days. But it was the MOST fun i've ever had shooting. It was also the first time in my life that i played in a sari," she wrote along with pictures on

"Interestingly the was missing during the filming of this sequence, he did not come on set as all the actors had sworn to throw him into the keechad pool for writing such a long and vast sequence!" she added.

Basked in the spirit of colorful festival Holi, Swara can be seen running away from her friends to avoid colours, fighting with them and even scolding her friends.

The film also features Abhay Deol, Vipin Sharma, in the pivotal roles.

On Friday, penned down an emotional note as 'Raanjhanaa' completed six years.

" has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about, even 6 years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless," she wrote alongside the photos.

The movie stars alongside Sonam, which also marked his Bollywood debut. The romantic drama set in is about a one-sided love story.

Dhanush, a Hindu, falls for Sonam, a Muslim neighbour of him, at a young age and eventually, too develops a liking for him only to realise later that he is not from her community.

Later, she starts avoiding him and goes outside the city for further studies.

She gets into a romantic relationship with and seeks Dhanush's help in arranging her marriage with him. Thinking of Abhay to be a Muslim, arranges the ceremony only to find out later that she lied about her lover's identity.

Once the secret is out, Abhay is beaten by Sonam's relatives and later succumbs to injuries.

Considering himself responsible for Abhay's death, starts living in a college canteen to help Sonam, seeking her forgiveness.

However, the story turns tragic when he dies due to political enmity.

The songs of the film were appreciated by the audience with 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Tum Tak' becoming hit tracks.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and penned by Himanshu Sharma, the film had released on June 21, 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)