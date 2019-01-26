Clothes Should Be Gender Neutral, says Sonam Kapoor

says that clothes should be gender neutral.

During the launch of Kunal Rawal's flagship store here on Friday, Sonam, who was present along with Anil Kapoor, talked about the importance of gender neutrality in fashion.

She said: "I believe a lot in gender fluidity. I think clothes should be gender neutral, in general. For me, it is very exciting to wear clothes people perceive as menswear and when I see men wear clothes, which people perceive as womenswear, I think it is very cool. It is edgy and not in your face and for me, it is more rebellious than louder"

The 33-year-old actress, who is considered as one of the popular fashion icons, also spoke about her love for menswear.

She said: "I think comination of menswear and womenswear look amazing and I cannot wait for Kunal to start a womenswear line. I like menswear; I have worn Kunal's menswear two-three times for promotions, shoots, and shows."

also praised her friend Kunal for designing "subtle and cool" clothes.

"Kunal is one of my best friends, one of my oldest friend, I like his clothes, they are really cool. In this era of over-embellishment, when you are subtle, it screams louder than when you're overdressed or over-done. So I love the class and his clothes."

On the work front, is all set for the release of her forthcoming film "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga".

As the movie revolves around the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) community, Sonam "hopes" that people understand the film.

"I am really excited. I am eagerly waiting for my film to be received well by the audience. And I hope people understand and love the film and embrace it," added Sonam.

Also featuring actors Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, RajKummar Rao, "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" is scheduled to release on February 1.

