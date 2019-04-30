Home Ministry issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship

-
ALSO READ
National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul's counsel begins Swamy's cross-examination
National Herald case: Swamy urges PM Modi to institute high-level inquiry
National Herald: It is a corruption case, Swamy tells court in Sonia, Rahul cross-examination
Herald case: Court dismisses plea seeking to restrain Swamy's tweets
National Herald Case: Court adjourns matter for cross-examination of Swamy
-
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship after receiving a complaint from Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy.
"Ministry has received a representation from MP Dr Subramanian Swamy in which it has been brought out that a Company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in the year 2003 and that you were one of the Directors and Secretary of the said Company," the notice read.
Swamy has stated that the Congress president had declared his nationality as British in a UK-based company.
"It has been further brought out in the complaint that in the Company's Annual Returns filed on October 10, 2005, and October 31, 2006, your date of birth has been given as June 19, 1970, and that you had declared your nationality as British. Further, in the Dissolution application dated 17/02/2009 of the above-referred company, your nationality has been mentioned as British," the notice said.
On April 20, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao had also raised a similar objection to Gandhi's citizenship at a press conference here.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU