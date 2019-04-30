I caught Presiding Officer standing behind EVM machine, says Babul Supriyo

Refuting the allegations that he intimidated polling officers, Supriyo has said that the Presiding was stage managing the entire process, which he just opposed.

"The windows adjacent to electronic machine (EVM) were open. People from outside can actually see what is going on inside the booth. The entire set up was wrong. We had the information about all this," Supriyo told ANI.

"When I entered the booth, I caught the Presiding standing right behind the EVM. He would have protested if I were wrong. I warned him that he is a government and so behave like that and do your duty accordingly," he said.

On Monday, the (ECI) directed the to register an FIR against Supriyo for allegedly trespassing into the polling booth (Number 199, under station) and threatening the polling officers.

Supriyo claimed the BJP agents were thrown out of the polling booth while the TMC agents were sitting inside.

"I had the permission to enter the booth with my election agent. Then we caught the red-handed. Voters in large numbers were not given a chance to enter the polling booth. TMC polling agents sitting inside had thrown BJP agents out," he said.

"The was behind everything which was going on. He did not complain about it to the central police," said Supriyo.

Talking about the poll violence, Supriyo said: "If I were not winning comfortably, then why would have resorted to violence in Asansol, which is a prestige fight for them. The administration and police are more dangerous goons than the TMC workers."

The alleged that is involved in hooliganism in the state.

"I received several complaints throughout the day. The candidate and his election agent are only two people who can actually enter the booth. Election agents were beaten, tortured and abused at many places. I had to catch a guy, who cast his vote twice," he said.

"What do I say? This was culture during the regime of CPM. In 2011, comes and takes it to very low. We are asking for re-polling at many polling booths," Supriyo said.

Union Minister Supriyo has faced Trinamool Congress' from seat, which went to polls on Monday along with seven other seats.

West Bengal, where 42 seats are at stake, has undergone four phases of Lok Sabha polls so far. The remaining three phases are scheduled for May 6, 12, and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

