Hong Kong elections: Pro-democracy parties on way to secure landslide victory

As many as 201 of the first 241 seats declared have been won by pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong district council elections as compared to 38 by the pro-establishment candidates, according to the early results compiled by the South China Morning Post.

While nearly half of the total 452 seats are yet to be declared, the pro-democracy parties have already surpassed the number of seats they won in the 2015 elections and have secured majorities in at least five district councils: Wong Tai Sin, Tsuen Wan, Wan Chai, Central and Western, and Southern.

The elections witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 71.2 per cent, according to the Election Commission of the semi-autonomous region, as cited by NHK

Sunday's election was the first public poll in the city since mass protests broke out after the China-backed government proposed a controversial extradition bill, which has since been withdrawn.

It is owing to this continuing political unrest that the election of 452 district councillors, who oversee everyday neighbourhood affairs, carries greater significance than the similar previous polls.

The results will be seen as a barometer of support for the anti-government protest movement now roiling the city and could exert more pressure on embattled leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor to find new ways to resolve the impasse.

In addition, the results of the local elections will have a knock-on effect for the Legislative Council elections next year which draw candidates from among successful district councillors.

