Hosh First, Josh Later: Girish Chodankar targets Parrikar

should come back to "hosh" (Consciousness) before speaking about josh, said Pradesh Committee (GPCC)

This comes after Parrikar addressed his first public gathering since he was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment.

"How is the josh? How is the josh?" asked Parrikar at an event here, adding that I will transfer my josh to you and sit here and speak a few words.

Responding to this, Girish told ANI: "Parrikar should first have hosh (consciousness) and josh later as the people of are unhappy because of his misgovernance. However, state ministers are in josh because of rising corruption in the state."

"Neither Parrikar nor BJP is in hosh," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Parrikar drew loud cheers from the crowd when he delivered Vicky Kaushal's punchline from the super hit film "Uri: The Surgical Strike". However, this has failed to impress the Opposition, following which, the said that while the BJP-led administration has "collapsed" and the state's debt is mounting, the is asking about the ''spirit'' among people in the state.

