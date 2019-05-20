'Housefull 4' cast reunites for new song

A few days back, joined the cast of the multi-starrer film ' 4'. The fans of the were waiting with a bated breath to see the star, who is known for portraying serious roles, feature in a laugh riot and the wait is almost over!

cast wrapped up shooting for the film on November 20, last year but reunited today to shoot for a new song, also featuring Nawazuddin.

Indian shared the news on his handle, writing, " 4 song shoot starts today... Filming of a new song - featuring the principal cast and - has commenced today... Diwali 2019 release."

He also shared a picture featuring few of the cast members including Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hedge, and They can be seen posing for the camera while being seated on a throne of skulls. However, Nawaz does not feature in the image.

As per media reports, Nawazuddin will play a baba( saint/monk) living in a den with 300 disciples. He will make a special appearance in the song with the actors and a huge number of back-up dancers.

Akshay also shared the same still on his handle and wrote, " of Thrones Who Lives, Who Dies...Only the Script Decides." His caption is a nod to the insanely popular show 'Game of Thrones' which ended today.

Riteish replied to Akshay's tweet with reference to the show's famous tagline 'The Winter is Coming'. He wrote, "Forget Winter .... Diwali is coming !!! House Full4."

Going by their tweets, seems like, the 'GoT' fever has hit the sets of 'Housefull 4' now.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin will be reuniting with the producer of the film, after five years. The last worked with Sajid in the latter's directorial debut 'Kick' featuring and

'Housefull 4' will star an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.

The fourth installment of the franchise has been shot extensively in London, Rajasthan, and

Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It is scheduled to hit the big screens around Diwali 2019.

The film made headlines after and filmmaker Sajid Khan, who were earlier involved in the film, were accused of sexual harassment as the #MeToo movement gained momentum in

After the allegations surfaced, Patekar was replaced by 'Baahubali' fame whereas 'Housefull 3' took over the reins of 'Housefull 4'.

Nawazuddin has a number of in his kitty. The actor will be seen in 'Raat Akeli Hai' opposite and 'Bole Chudiyaan' alongside Mouni Roy. He will also star in the second season of the popular show 'Sacred Games'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)