Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins cast of 'Housefull 4'

The cast of the multi-starrer film ' 4' has a new member, and it is none other than

Nawazuddin, who is mostly known for portraying serious roles, will now feature in the laugh riot, Indian announced on Thursday.

"Update: in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull4... Directed by .. The cast will reunite for the shoot this month-end" he tweeted.

cast wrapped up shooting for the film on November 20, last year, but will reunite for the shoot again this month.

Nawazuddin will be reuniting with the producer of the film after five years. The last worked with Sajid in the latter's directorial debut 'Kick' featuring and

' 4' will star an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.

The fourth installment of the franchise has been shot extensively in London, Rajasthan, and

Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It is scheduled to hit the big screens around Diwali 2019.

The film made headlines after and filmmaker Sajid Khan, who were earlier invi=olved in the film, were accused of sexual harassment as the #MeToo movement gained momentum in After the allegations surfaced, Patekar was replaced by 'Baahubali' fame whereas ' 3' took over the reins of ' '

Nawazuddin has a number of in his kitty. The will be seen in 'Raat Akeli Hai' opposite and 'Bole Chudiyaan' alongside Mouni Roy. He will also star in the second season of the popular show 'Sacred Games'.

