BJP slams AAP and Kejriwal on 'seat trading' allegations

The on Saturday slammed the and Chief Minister for the 'seat-trading' allegations levelled against them.

Speaking about AAP's West candidate Balbir Jakhar's son's accusations that his father allegedly paid a huge bribe to get a party ticket, BJP said, "Balbir Jakhar's son has accused that he has bought the West seat for Rs 6 crore. His son has also indicated that he has links with who is an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This is a very serious matter and now Delhi CM Kejriwal should answer."

Earlier in the day, Jakhar's son accused him of giving Rs 6 crore to the Delhi CM and in exchange for the ticket. "Six crore rupees were given to and by my father in exchange for the ticket. He joined in January and prior to that, he had no experience in the political arena. I have credible evidence that he gave 6 crores to fight from this ticket," had said.

Claiming that his father tried to bail out former and 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Sajjan Kumar, he said: "He refused to give me money for my education and said that he would use it for his political endeavours. He was ready to use that money to give bail to and Sajjan Kumar, accused and convicts in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was ready to fight a case for them. He personally told me this."

" took birth by revolting against corruption and now it is engaged in corruption itself," Javdekar said.

"Somebody slapped Kejriwal last week. Everybody in the started saying that it is a BJP who did it. But actually, it was found that it was a disgruntled who did it. This shows that AAP is trading in lies just like the Congress," he added.

Delhi, where 7 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to poll on May 12. The counting of votes shall take place on May 23.

