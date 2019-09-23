'Howdy, Modi' has united all countries who oppose terrorism: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said that the "Howdy, Modi" event presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump has united all the countries who oppose terrorism.

"Trump's direct message to the on terrorism shows that his country endorses the efforts and gives support to India in a bid to eradicate terrorism. This has united all the countries who oppose terrorism," Tiwari told ANI.

Ever since India has stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, Pakistan has left no stone unturned to internationalise the issue. However, to its embarrassment, several countries, including the USA have dubbed abrogation of article 370 as India's "internal matter".

Mounting a scathing attack on Pakistan, former union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore told ANI that it Islamabad always on the "reaction mode", while India is on "action mode".

"The 'Howdy, Modi' event was historic. The two leaders talked about trade, development, radical Islam and terrorism on one stage. PM Modi showed his report card to the whole world,' said Rathore.

The community summit, the first of its scale, is being held at the NRG Stadium here in honour of Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.

The camaraderie shared by the two leaders came to the fore during Sunday's event, right from Modi walking with Trump to the event's stage upon the US President's arrival at the stadium to the victory lap taken by Modi-Trump, hand in hand, towards the end of the community summit.

