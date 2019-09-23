'Howdy Modi': Indo-American community cheers for PM Modi in Texas

Thousands of people of Indo-American community cheered as Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his speech at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, a person belonging to the community, Ashwin Johar, said, "The speech was magnificent. It gave a signal that India does not have to use words to express its concerns. The whole now endorses our efforts."

Another person in the crowd echoed similar sentiments and said that the high point was when Narendra Modi talked about terrorism and abrogation of Article 370.

"It was a once in a lifetime opportunity. He has made history today. We love Modi Ji," said a woman.

The community summit, the first of its scale, was held at the NRG Stadium here in honour of PM Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.

The camaraderie shared by the Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump came to the fore during Sunday's event, right from Modi walking with Trump to the event's stage upon the US President's arrival at the stadium to the victory lap taken by Modi-Trump, hand in hand, towards the end of the community summit.

