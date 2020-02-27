WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok anti-nationals? Case filed in Hyderabad

The Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad has registered an FIR against social media platforms- WhatsApp, and TikTok- for allowing people to spread activities, as per a complaint filed by one S Srishailam.

Raghuveer, Additional DCP Cyber Crimes said," We have received a court referred complaint, which was filed by S Srisailam in the concerned court stating that social media platforms Whatsapp, and are allowing few people to spread activities and videos."

S Srisailam also claimed that a few people are running a campaign against the CAA on social media platforms to spread hatred which in turn is causing damage to integrity.

"In this regard, because the complaint was referred by a court a case has been registered against Whatsapp, & under the relevant section of Indian Penal Code and IT Act and took up the investigation," the DCP added.

He also added that the police cannot take action against these platforms as they are not banned in India but can initiate action against persons who intentionally indulge in spreading hatred.

"The police are conducting the investigation and if allegations of the complainant are found to be false then we will drop the case. We had received the case one week ago," informed the DCP.