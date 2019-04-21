JDU leader Shyam Rajak accuses hospital of carelessness

Dal-United (JDU) general secretary on Saturday accused of "carelessness" in his treatment, which has resulted in burns on his body.

The was admitted to the hospital for three days due to pain in his shoulders and upper back.

"I was at the receiving end of the irresponsible attitude of the staff. I was admitted to the hospital for the past three days due to pain in my shoulders and upper back and was undergoing treatment. But I have now ended up with blisters," said Shyam.

An FIR against hospital authorities has been filed under relevant sections of the law.

Rajak, who was a prominent face of the Rashtriya Dal (RJD) before joining the JDU, also said that he was in unbearable pain but the hospital administration failed to take any action against the erring staff despite repeated requests.

