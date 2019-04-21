J-K government relaxes restrictions imposed civilian movement on NH-44

and Kashmir government on Saturday relaxed the restrictions imposed on civilian movement on the Highway (NH-44).

"The restriction on civilian movement between and on NH-44 would now be limited only to Sunday. There will be no prohibition on civilian traffic on Wednesday," the said in a statement.

However, the restrictions would continue between and on NH-44 as earlier, said the statement.

The government said it will keep reviewing the restrictions from time-to-time to strike a balance between the needs of the security forces and inconvenience caused to the people.

"The Government is monitoring the needs of security forces on a real-time basis and making all attempts to minimize public inconvenience. For example, no restrictions were imposed on April 17, although it was a convoy day (Wednesday) as there was no need for movement of the security forces," said the statement.

A complete review of restrictions on the highway will be done after the last phase of elections in the state on May 6 to examine the need for continuing with them, the government statement added.

Earlier this month, the government had imposed restrictions on civilian movement on the Highway (NH-44) connecting to Srinagar, in order to ensure adequate security to the movement of security forces.

