J-K government relaxes restrictions imposed civilian movement on NH-44

Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday relaxed the restrictions imposed on civilian movement on the National Highway (NH-44).
"The restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on NH-44 would now be limited only to Sunday. There will be no prohibition on civilian traffic on Wednesday," the J-K government said in a statement.
However, the restrictions would continue between Srinagar and Udhampur on NH-44 as earlier, said the statement.
The government said it will keep reviewing the restrictions from time-to-time to strike a balance between the needs of the security forces and inconvenience caused to the people.
"The Government is monitoring the needs of security forces on a real-time basis and making all attempts to minimize public inconvenience. For example, no restrictions were imposed on April 17, although it was a convoy day (Wednesday) as there was no need for movement of the security forces," said the statement.
A complete review of restrictions on the highway will be done after the last phase of elections in the state on May 6 to examine the need for continuing with them, the government statement added.
Earlier this month, the government had imposed restrictions on civilian movement on the National Highway (NH-44) connecting Jammu to Srinagar, in order to ensure adequate security to the movement of security forces.
