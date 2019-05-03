Hyderabad man rescued from Saudi Arabia, thanks Sushma Swaraj

Hafez Mohammed Bahauddin, a resident thanked (EAM) and officials for rescuing and sending him back to from on Friday.

" officials rescued me and issued a ticket to me and sent me back to and I reached on April 29. I would like to thank Mrs and Indian Embassy," Hafez said speaking to ANI here.

has played a key role in rescuing many victims of human trafficking from and bringing them back to the country in her term as the MEA since assuming office on May 26 2014.

Hafez said that he had been working as a in a Madrassa in when he met an agent who offered him a job in a mosque in Al Bahah city in

"I accepted his offer and I paid him rupees ninety-five thousand. He sent me to Al-Bahah city in Saudi on March 21. After landing I was taken to a remote place and was made to work as a cleaner. My employers used to take work starting from morning to night in their office. I was sick after working for a few days but my employer refused to take me to a hospital," he said narrating his ordeals.

Hafez told his wife about the treatment being meted out to him in Her wife then contacted through a letter with an appeal to rescue him.

"I informed my wife about the incidents which were happening with me. She complained about the matter to through a letter and appealed to the to rescue me as I was sick and struggling there," he said.

Hafez is now happily reunited with his family and is glad to return to India.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)