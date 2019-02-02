India takes up kidnapping of Indian national with Ukraine

Swaraj said on Saturday that has taken up with the case of kidnapping of an Indian national in that country.

She was responding to a tweet by a woman who had urged her and to help find Anuj Goel, an Indian national.

"Please help find Anuj Goel, Indian national. We have been in a lot of stress as he was kidnapped from outside his residence 4 days ago in Ukraine," the tweet said.

In response, Swaraj said she had spoken to the Indian in and the matter had been taken up at the highest level with the government there.

"I have spoken to the Indian in We have taken this up at the highest level with the Please rest assured that we will spare no effort," she said.

