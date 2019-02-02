JUST IN
India takes up kidnapping of Indian national with Ukraine

IANS  |  New Delhi 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday that India has taken up with Ukraine the case of kidnapping of an Indian national in that country.

She was responding to a tweet by a woman who had urged her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help find Anuj Goel, an Indian national.

"Please help find Anuj Goel, Indian national. We have been in a lot of stress as he was kidnapped from outside his residence 4 days ago in Ukraine," the tweet said.

In response, Sushma Swaraj said she had spoken to the Indian Ambassador in Ukraine and the matter had been taken up at the highest level with the government there.

"I have spoken to the Indian Ambassador in Ukraine. We have taken this up at the highest level with the Government of Ukraine. Please rest assured that we will spare no effort," she said.

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 22:36 IST

