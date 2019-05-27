UP: Denied ambulance, mother forced to carry body of her child home

A shocking incident has come to the fore in Shahjahanpur, where a woman was forced to carry the body of her child home as no was provided to them.

Speaking to ANI, the deceased's father said his child was taken to a hospital here earlier today after he was diagnosed with high fever.

"We took our child to the hospital in the morning. The doctors told us to take him elsewhere for treatment. We asked them for a vehicle but they refused. There were three ambulances parked in the premises. I do not know why we were denied one," he claimed.

As the parents of the deceased had no money, they began walking carrying their child. The boy's mother said he passed away while they were on the way home.

The doctors, however, denied the claims made by the couple.

Speaking to ANI, the said, "A child named Afroz came to the hospital at 8:10 pm. His condition was not well, so we directed the parents to take him to for special treatment. They scoffed saying they will take him wherever they wish and left with the kid.

