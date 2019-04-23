Hyderabad police bust gang of dacoits; 9 arrested

-
Hyderabad police have busted a gang of dacoits and recovered 11 kilograms of silver jewellery and 3 two-wheelers from their possession. Nine persons including a juvenile who are members of the gang have been arrested.
"The taskforce arrested a 9-member gang of dacoits, including a juvenile. 11 kg silver jewellery and 3 two-wheelers were recovered from them," said Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.
In another incident, the police have arrested a man and seized a large quantity of stolen gold jewellery.
"In a separate incident, we have arrested a man who is a house-break offender and have recovered 9 'tolas' of gold jewellery from his possession," said Anjani Kumar.
