Ruling party members don't respect Election Commission, says Kapil Sibbal

The party on Monday alleged that the members of the ruling party including and the Cabinet Ministers were not respecting the of (ECI).

"We have told the EC that we believe people in the ruling party do not respect the poll panel. They do whatever they want. Even Modi is behaving the same way. Ministers are also doing the same thing," said while talking to reporters the outside the Nirvachan Sadan here.

Sibal was leading a delegation of leaders who met the officers to apprise them of the alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the BJP leaders.

Accusing of violating the MCC, Sibal said, "The came out after casting her vote and said -- Abki Bar, Modi Sarkar. This is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. We have submitted the video of the incident. If the acts like this, what message it will convey to the people?"

The Congress also alleged that the government was misusing the investigative agencies to give bad publicity to the opposition parties.

"The EC had directed that raids by investigative agencies should be done in an impartial manner. On April 11, a raid was conducted at the home of one of our candidates in Nothing was found. The government is misusing the investigative agencies for (negative) publicity," he alleged.

Sibal further alleged that the BJP leaders in including BS Yedurappa had used a fake letter "written by M B Patil, the of "

"That fake letter says we are going to unite the Christians and Muslims and will urge for Lingayats to be given minority status so that Hindu votes get divided," Sibal said.

Terming the letter as "completely fabricated," the Congress said, "We had complained about it on July 10, 2017. Then too, we had approached the and said that it was a fake letter."

"No action was taken then. Now that fake letter has resurfaced in a newspaper 'Vijayvani' and was broadcasted on 'Digvijaya' news channel."

Alleging that the owner of these is Vijay Sankeswar, Sibal said,"BJP people and those close to the are spreading lies."

Sibal said that they have requested that a case of forgery should be lodged against them.

Sibal alleged the BJP is involved in this conspiracy.

"BS Yedurappa campaigned with that letter. So we have demanded the Election Commission to take immediate actions against them," Sibbal said.

